Japanische Mondsonde filmt Weltuntergang

This is a stunning "Earthset" as captured by Japan's Kaguya spacecraft as it passed over the lunar south pole in November 2007. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has recently released hundreds of new high-definition images captured during its mission between 2007-2009. (Video Credit: JAXA / NHK via @planetarysociety | Music credit: Olafur Arnalds- "Doria") #science #astronomy #jaxa #earth #moon

A video posted by Astronomy & Science (@ohstarstuff) on Oct 12, 2016 at 7:17pm PDT