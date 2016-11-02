Val Kilmer dementiert Gerüchte über Krebs

US-Schauspieler Val Kilmer (56) ist nach eigenen Angaben nicht an Krebs erkrankt. In einem Eintrag auf seiner Facebook-Seite versicherte der frühere „Batman“-Darsteller gestern, dass er gesund sei und mehrere Auftritte plane. Er liebe seinen Freund Michael Douglas, dieser sei aber wohl falsch informiert gewesen, schrieb er.

Kilmer reagierte damit auf Medienberichte, nach denen Hollywood-Star Douglas (72) kürzlich in einem Interview in London gesagt haben soll, dass es um Kilmers Gesundheit nicht gut stehe. Demnach würde sein Kollege an der gleichen Krankheit leiden, die er einst hatte. 2010 war bei dem Oscar-Preisträger ein Krebstumor in der Mundhöhle festgestellt worden. Im Jänner 2011 sagte er in einer Fernsehshow, dass er die Erkrankung besiegt habe.

Kilmer führte auf Facebook weiter aus, er habe mit Douglas zuletzt vor etwa zwei Jahren gesprochen und ihn damals um Rat gefragt, als er wegen einer Halserkrankung einen Arzt suchte. Er habe immer noch einige Probleme, etwa eine geschwollene Zunge, aber er sei völlig krebsfrei, schrieb Kilmer.

Der Schauspieler verwies zugleich auf zwei Auftritte im November in einem Kino in Los Angeles, bei denen er seinen neuen Film „Cinema Twain“ über seine Einmannshow über den Schriftsteller Mark Twain vorstellen werde.

Publiziert am 02.11.2016

Seitenanfang