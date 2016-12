Seltener Omurawal am Great Barrier Reef entdeckt

AMAZING NEWS!!! Confirmed sighting of an Omura whale – never been recorded in the Great Barrier Reef waters. Amazing sighting by @ReefExpress​, through our #eyeonthereef network. 💙🐳🐳 #lovethereef #gbrmarinepark #whale #eyeonthereef #sightings

A video posted by Great Barrier Reef Marine Park (@gbrmarinepark) on Dec 13, 2016 at 11:06pm PST