Gigi Hadid auf Cover der ersten arabischen „Vogue“
Das US-amerikanische Supermodel Gigi Hadid wird das Cover der ersten arabischen Ausgabe des Modemagazins „Vogue“ zieren. „Als Halbpalästinenserin bedeutet es mir sehr viel, auf dem ersten Cover der ‚Vogue Arabia‘ zu sein“, schrieb Hadid gestern auf Instagram.
Der Vater des Models ist der aus den Palästinensergebieten stammende Immobilieninvestor Mohamed Hadid, ihre Mutter Yolanda, die ebenfalls als Model tätig war, ist gebürtige Niederländerin.
I think the beautiful thing about there being international Vogue's is that, as a fashion community, we are able to celebrate, and share with the world, different cultures. Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia, and I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry's desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to... & learn and grow in doing so. ❤ Thank you @deenathe1st for your vision and for having me on this cover... by the incredible @inezandvinoodh - so much love.
Von dem Magazin werden zwei Auflagen produziert, eine in Arabisch, eine in Englisch. Hadid ist auf dem Coverfoto mit einem paillettenbesetzten Schleier zu sehen.
Chefredakteurin der arabischen „Vogue“ ist die saudische Prinzessin Dina al-Dschuhani (Deena al-Juhani) Abd al-Asis, die häufig gesehener Gast auf internationalen Modeschauen ist.