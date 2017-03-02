Gigi Hadid auf Cover der ersten arabischen „Vogue“

Das US-amerikanische Supermodel Gigi Hadid wird das Cover der ersten arabischen Ausgabe des Modemagazins „Vogue“ zieren. „Als Halbpalästinenserin bedeutet es mir sehr viel, auf dem ersten Cover der ‚Vogue Arabia‘ zu sein“, schrieb Hadid gestern auf Instagram.

Der Vater des Models ist der aus den Palästinensergebieten stammende Immobilieninvestor Mohamed Hadid, ihre Mutter Yolanda, die ebenfalls als Model tätig war, ist gebürtige Niederländerin.

Von dem Magazin werden zwei Auflagen produziert, eine in Arabisch, eine in Englisch. Hadid ist auf dem Coverfoto mit einem paillettenbesetzten Schleier zu sehen.

Chefredakteurin der arabischen „Vogue“ ist die saudische Prinzessin Dina al-Dschuhani (Deena al-Juhani) Abd al-Asis, die häufig gesehener Gast auf internationalen Modeschauen ist.

Publiziert am 02.03.2017

