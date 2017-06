Avocado-Kunst boomt auf Instagram

A not so avo-casual Friday at The Avocado Show today! Thanks to @danielebarresi_artist who made this piece of avo art for us 🥑💚 #theavocadoshow #sopretty #avocado

A post shared by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:01am PDT