Affen-Selfie beschäftigt erneut Gericht

Remember this famous #selfie taken by a macaque named Naruto? PETA has filed a lawsuit with the U.S. federal court against the owner of the camera & his publishing company. The lawsuit seeks to have Naruto declared the "author" & owner of his selfie. PETA's argument is simple: U.S. copyright law doesn't prohibit an animal from owning a copyright, & since Naruto took the photo, Naruto should own the copyright, as any human would. If this lawsuit succeeds, it will be the first time that a nonhuman animal is declared the owner of property, rather than being declared a piece of property himself or herself.

