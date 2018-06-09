Erstes Bond-Girl Eunice Gayson gestorben

Die Darstellerin des ersten Bond-Girls, Eunice Gayson, ist tot. Die Nachricht über ihren Tod erschien heute auf ihrem offiziellen Twitter-Konto. „Eine fantastische Dame, die einen bleibenden Eindruck bei jedem hinterließ, der sie traf.“ Sie wurde 90 Jahre alt.

Gayson spielte die Bond-Geliebte Sylvia Trench neben Sean Connery (87) in der Hauptrolle des Geheimagenten in „James Bond - 007 jagt Dr. No“ (1962) und „Liebesgrüße aus Moskau“ (1963). Laut einem Bericht der BBC war sie das einzige „Bond“-Girl, das in zwei Filmen auftrat.

Die „Bond“-Produzenten Michael G. Wilson und Barbara Broccoli kondolierten der Familie über das offizielle Twitter-Konto @007. Dazu posteten sie ein Foto Gaysons in ihrer Rolle als Sylvia Trench.

red, ORF.at/Agenturen

Publiziert am 09.06.2018

Seitenanfang