Erstes Bond-Girl Eunice Gayson gestorben
Die Darstellerin des ersten Bond-Girls, Eunice Gayson, ist tot. Die Nachricht über ihren Tod erschien heute auf ihrem offiziellen Twitter-Konto. „Eine fantastische Dame, die einen bleibenden Eindruck bei jedem hinterließ, der sie traf.“ Sie wurde 90 Jahre alt.
Gayson spielte die Bond-Geliebte Sylvia Trench neben Sean Connery (87) in der Hauptrolle des Geheimagenten in „James Bond - 007 jagt Dr. No“ (1962) und „Liebesgrüße aus Moskau“ (1963). Laut einem Bericht der BBC war sie das einzige „Bond“-Girl, das in zwei Filmen auftrat.
Comment from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family.” pic.twitter.com/W0UOcDEuZq— James Bond (@007) 9. Juni 2018
Die „Bond“-Produzenten Michael G. Wilson und Barbara Broccoli kondolierten der Familie über das offizielle Twitter-Konto @007. Dazu posteten sie ein Foto Gaysons in ihrer Rolle als Sylvia Trench.